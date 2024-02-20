Man taken into custody at Randall's Island migrant shelter after resisting arrest, police say

1 taken into custody after confrontation with police at Randall's Island shelter

NEW YORK -- One person was taken into custody after a confrontation between police and a migrant at a Randall's Island shelter last week.

It happened around 11 a.m. on Feb. 15.

Cell phone video shows officer responding to a 911 call about a man acting disorderly.

Police say when the officers tried to arrest the man, he resisted, throwing things at them.

"Do you have bad actors? Yes, and anytime you have 3,000 people who are placed in an environment that they cannot work, they have to sit around all day, you know, things like this have the potential to happen," Mayor Eric Adams said.

No officers were hurt.

The man was charged with disorderly conduct.