Rally held against proposed homeless shelter in Queens

NEW YORK -- Community groups held a rally Sunday against a proposed homeless shelter for single men in Rego Park, Queens.

Dozens of people gathered in front of the Wyndham Garden Hotel, where the new shelter would open.

As many as 100 single men would be housed there.

People who live in the neighborhood said the new shelter is located about a mile from another homeless shelter, adding it's also on the same block with a community center and in close proximity of two elementary schools.

"We are not saying that individuals are not entitled to housing. We want them to have housing. We just want the city administration to be a little more strategic in how they placed these, these shelters," community member Russell Cheek said.

CBS New York reached out to City Hall for comment but has not yet heard back.