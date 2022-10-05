DEA: 15,000 rainbow fentanyl pills found hidden in Lego container during arrest in New York City

NEW YORK -- Described as "newly packaged poison," the Drug Enforcement Administration on Tuesday gave an alarming account of a major rainbow fentanyl bust in New York City.

Officials say 15,000 fentanyl pills were confiscated during an arrest on 10th Avenue near 36th Street on Sept. 28.

The drugs were hidden in a Lego container that was inside a black tote.

Federal drug agents say 40% of the fentanyl recently seized in New York contains a lethal dose, and candy-colored fentanyl poses a significant danger.

"This is deliberate. This is calculated. This is treacherous deception to market rainbow fentanyl like candy. This is every parent's worst nightmare, especially in the month of October as Halloween fast approaches," DEA Special Agent in Charge Frank Tarentino said.

Forty-eight-year-old Latesha Bush, of Trenton, New Jersey, is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance.

The DEA says the drugs are being trafficked into the United States by Mexican drug cartels.