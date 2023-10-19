Watch CBS News
Local News

Radio City Rockettes kick off rehearsals for 2023 Christmas Spectacular

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Rockettes kick off rehearsals for 2023 Christmas Spectacular
Rockettes kick off rehearsals for 2023 Christmas Spectacular 00:33

NEW YORK -- The holiday season will be here before we know it. 

The Rockettes are always an iconic sign of the season in New York. 

They officially kicked off rehearsals Thursday for their annual Christmas Spectacular.

The dancers rehearsed at St. Paul the Apostle Church, their home base until dress rehearsals begin at Radio City Music Hall. This year, drones will also be part of the show. 

Performances begin November 17, and tickets are on sale now.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on October 19, 2023 / 11:56 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.