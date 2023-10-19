Radio City Rockettes kick off rehearsals for 2023 Christmas Spectacular

Rockettes kick off rehearsals for 2023 Christmas Spectacular

NEW YORK -- The holiday season will be here before we know it.

The Rockettes are always an iconic sign of the season in New York.

They officially kicked off rehearsals Thursday for their annual Christmas Spectacular.

The dancers rehearsed at St. Paul the Apostle Church, their home base until dress rehearsals begin at Radio City Music Hall. This year, drones will also be part of the show.

Performances begin November 17, and tickets are on sale now.