Radio City Rockettes holding auditions for coveted spot on Christmas dance line
NEW YORK -- More than 800 dancers will audition Monday to become part of one of the most iconic dance companies in the world.
The Radio City Rockettes are holding auditions for a coveted spot on the Rockettes line for the 2022 Christmas Spectacular.
Dancers can also be chosen for the dance company's invite-only conservatory program.
The company has made several changes this year to make the group more inclusive, including expanding the height requirement.
