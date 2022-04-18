Watch CBS News

Radio City Rockettes holding auditions for coveted spot on Christmas dance line

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- More than 800 dancers will audition Monday to become part of one of the most iconic dance companies in the world.

The Radio City Rockettes are holding auditions for a coveted spot on the Rockettes line for the 2022 Christmas Spectacular. 

Dancers can also be chosen for the dance company's invite-only conservatory program. 

The company has made several changes this year to make the group more inclusive, including expanding the height requirement. 

April 18, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

