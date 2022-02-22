Racist graffiti at 2 Bronx playgrounds has elected officials calling for change

NEW YORK - Racist graffiti has been found at two playgrounds in the Bronx.

Tuesday, local and community leaders gathered to denounce the incidents, saying it's part of an alarming trend.

As CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports, the playground behind PS 24 in the Spuyten Duyvil neighborhood of the Bronx is a place of refuge for so many children. But on Feb. 12, it was the canvas for hate, as the n-word was scrawled on the slide.

For City Council member Eric Dinowitz, it's personal.

"My mother was with one of my sons, my 6-year-old son, and she texted me pictures of the vandalism, the racist vandalism at PS 24 where my 6-year-old was playing and it was horrifying," Dinowitz said.

Vandals wrote racial epithets and other vulgar language all over the equipment.

"When my son asked me what the words were, and what the words meant, it was very difficult to explain it to him," Dinowitz said.

The following week, just a stone's throw away, there was a similar scene at the entrance of the athletic field at Seaton Park.

"How insulting, during February, which is the celebration of Black History Month, that we have seen this anti-Back graffiti depicted here in this athletic field," said Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson.

The graffiti at both sites were quickly removed. Complaint reports for criminal mischief have been filed with the NYPD and the Hate Crimes Task Force has been notified.

"We don't know if they were from the neighborhood or not. We don't know if they were kids - stupid kids - or not. We just don't know yet," Assemblyman Jeffrey Dinowitz said.

The assemblyman assembled a group of elected and community leaders to denounce the incidents, saying that coupled with concerns about antisemitism and anti-Asian hate, it's part of a troubling trend.

According to NYPD statistics, hate crimes were up 97% in 2021, with increases continuing into this year.

Assemblyman Dinowitz says the solution starts with education.

"I think schools are doing a good job, but we need to do a better job. I would like to see more of a police presence," he said.

Diverse community partnerships along with increasing funding in the city's budget to address hate crimes is also being considered.

Leaders stressed this can't be overlooked as just graffiti, as they fear words eventually turn into dangerous actions.

The Parks Department says bias graffiti is removed within 24 hours of being reported. Anyone who sees graffiti in the parks is encouraged to call 311, but call 911 for hate crime-related complaints.