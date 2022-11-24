Watch CBS News
World

Daughter of New Jersey rabbi among 18 injured in deadly Jerusalem explosions

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

JERUSALEM -- A 15-year-old student is dead after two separate explosions rocked Jerusalem on Wednesday.

Two Americans were among 18 people injured, including the daughter of a New Jersey rabbi, according to Gov. Phil Murphy.

Murphy tweeted, "I am disgusted by the bombings in Jerusalem that took the life of a teenager and wounded at least 18 others, including the daughter of New Jersey native Rabbi Uri Pilichowski. I pray for the victims and stand firmly with our friends in Israel against terrorism."

The first explosion happened at a bus station near the entrance to Jerusalem.

The second was set off half an hour later at the city's Ramot Junction.

READ MORE: Jerusalem explosions leave 1 dead and several injured as Israeli-Palestinian tension soars

Investigators are calling this a combined terrorist attack and believe the devices were activated remotely by a "well-organized cell." No group has claimed responsibility, however.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on November 23, 2022 / 9:30 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.