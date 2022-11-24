Daughter of New Jersey rabbi among 18 injured in deadly Jerusalem explosions

JERUSALEM -- A 15-year-old student is dead after two separate explosions rocked Jerusalem on Wednesday.

Two Americans were among 18 people injured, including the daughter of a New Jersey rabbi, according to Gov. Phil Murphy.

Murphy tweeted, "I am disgusted by the bombings in Jerusalem that took the life of a teenager and wounded at least 18 others, including the daughter of New Jersey native Rabbi Uri Pilichowski. I pray for the victims and stand firmly with our friends in Israel against terrorism."

The first explosion happened at a bus station near the entrance to Jerusalem.

The second was set off half an hour later at the city's Ramot Junction.

Investigators are calling this a combined terrorist attack and believe the devices were activated remotely by a "well-organized cell." No group has claimed responsibility, however.