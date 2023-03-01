Alert resident heads off potential environmental nightmare in Northport

NORTHPORT, N.Y. -- Potentially dangerous rat poison was discovered in a Long Island park, thanks to an alert village resident.

On the edge of the Long Island Sound, steps from a playground and popular walkway, days ago a village of Northport park goer came across holes along the waterfront -- some 40 of them where rat poison was being buried.

"Can I just ask what you're spraying in the hole? Just so I know, because I bring my dog here," the resident said.

"It's bait for the rats," a female contractor said.

"It's all very safe, though, because we're putting it ... we're following all the ...," a male contractor said.

"Can I see what it?" the resident asked.

"It's rodenticide dust. It's called Ditrac," the female contractor said.

That set off alarm bells for resident Gia Savocchi, a local dog behaviorist who looked up Ditrac.

"I found out this was not legal and was highly dangerous to the people and pets and the wildlife," Savocci said.

She then alerted the state Department of Environmental Conservation. A same-day investigation was launched and the DEC found the pesticide applied by a contractor hired by the village of Northport to address a rat problem had improperly buried rat poison made for indoor use outside in the soil.

"Fortunately enough for us, someone saw something and said something and we were able to abate it before it turned into a major issue," Mayor Donna Koch said.

DEC Police ordered the contractor to remove the product and surrounding soil. Village officials say great pains are taken to keep waterways and parks safe and this first-time mistake by the contractor was corrected.

"I believe they just read the directions wrong," Koch said.

Dog owners said they'd have concern if pets were sniffing around in it.

"That he will die. If there is rat poison, it could kill the dogs," Northport's Rick Gould said.

Savocchi praised the immediate response.

"Thank God the person saw it, videoed and got the name of the poison, because without her doing that we would have no idea that it was there," Savocchi said.

The DEC also issued the company two violations for applying pesticide other than as the label directs. The mayor says going forward, the village will increase oversight for all pesticide applications.

The DEC identified the application company as TNR Exterminators, based in Brooklyn. The company has not yet responded to a request for comment.

The DEC issued administrative violations and will handle any fines or other actions through the enforcement process. Additionally, the DEC is conducting an inspection of the business to ensure compliance with all DEC regulations. DEC records show no violations with this company within the last 10 years.