Quick-acting New Jersey teacher credited with saving choking student

EAST ORANGE, N.J. -- A teacher is being credited for acting quickly to save the life of a choking student.

The scary moments unfolded at the East Orange Community Charter School on Monday.

At first, teacher JaNiece Jenkins heard her student, Robert, cough and thought it was just a tickle in his throat. But then when he ran over to her pointing, she knew she had to act quickly to give the Heimlich maneuver.

"I just sprung into action," Jenkins said. "After, I was relieved. I was relieved that he was okay and he was safe. But then I'm like, 'Oh my gosh, did this just really happen?'"

For her heroism, Jenkins will be honored by East Orange Mayor Ted Green and Congressman Donald Payne Jr. with an award and proclamation.

