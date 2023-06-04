Watch CBS News
Local News

Queer Big Apple Corps kicks off Pride Month with performance outside Cathedral of Saint John the Divine

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

NEW YORK -- The Queer Big Apple Corps helped kick off Pride Month in Manhattan.

The marching band performed Saturday outside the Cathedral of Saint John the Divine as the cathedral hosted Family Pride Day.

The band has over 250 members and was the first LGBTQIA+ marching band to perform at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on June 3, 2023 / 10:32 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.