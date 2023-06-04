Queer Big Apple Corps kicks off Pride Month with performance outside Cathedral of Saint John the Divine
NEW YORK -- The Queer Big Apple Corps helped kick off Pride Month in Manhattan.
The marching band performed Saturday outside the Cathedral of Saint John the Divine as the cathedral hosted Family Pride Day.
The band has over 250 members and was the first LGBTQIA+ marching band to perform at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.
