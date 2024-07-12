Queensbridge greenway remains packed with illegally parked cars. CBS New York tries to find who is responsible for protecting the land

NEW YORK - CBS New York first reported in April on a parked car takeover of grass alongside a bike lane under the Queensboro Bridge. It was a disheartening sight for Long Island City cyclists and NYCHA residents who said precious green space was being trampled by tires.

Since then, they've seen little improvement. "No Parking" warnings taped to trees have been torn down as cars continue to skirt barricades.

Local activist Lashawn "Suga Ray" Marston isn't surprised to see cars still parked on the Queensbridge greenway.

"It's summertime, it's hot, and it's the same exact issue, same mess, if not worse," he said. "It's a free-for-all."

Marston added, "It makes me feel disrespected. I feel sad for the Earth because this space could be so vibrant. There's so many beautiful trees here. But the land is decrepit. It's disgusting."

Who is responsible for stopping illegal parking on Queens greenway?

Viral videos and online forums raise the question: Who is responsible for protecting this piece of land?

CBS New York reached out to the Department of Transportation, New York City Parks and NYCHA for answers.

DOT declined to address how it could help keep the bike lane clear, redirecting questions to the Parks Department. NYC Parks confirmed receipt of CBS New York's inquiry and stopped responding.

In a statement, a spokesperson for NYCHA said: "NYCHA continues to work with our city partners and Queensbridge resident leadership to address the issue of illegal and unauthorized parking along the greenway. Parking control measures have been installed and enforcement efforts are ongoing."

When CBS New York requested a list of measures and a timeline for implementation, NYCHA did not respond.

As for enforcement, NYPD told CBS New York:

"To address these concerns at Queensbridge Park, the NYPD conducted an operation on May 24, 2024 where eight summons were issued and two vehicles were towed. Since that operation, the NYPD has issued an additional nine summonses to vehicles. Moving forward, the NYPD and personnel from the 114th Precinct are coordinating with other agencies to permanently address the condition which includes the recommendation to install concrete barriers to prevent parking on the grass. The NYPD will continue to address this condition and enforce all parking regulations."

A NYPD spokesperson added that 165 summonses have been issued at this location since the beginning of the year. On repeated visits, CBS New York saw drivers undeterred.

Residents say community needs more investment

Some NYCHA residents want better access to legal parking. A reserved lot near the greenway has a waitlist.

"It took me five years to get a parking spot inside this lot," Darnell Gardner said.

"It's a lack of accountability," Marston said. "Nobody wants to be accountable. Nobody wants to be responsible. Nobody wants to make the investment — time and money investment — into a community like Queensbridge."

Marston planted a garden in this spot years ago and dreams of bringing it back.

"Green space boosts morale," he said.

