Queens resident Abdul Rahman accused of submitting over 100 false absentee ballot applications for 2022 Democratic primary election

NEW YORK -- A Queens man is accused of voter fraud.

Investigators say 32-year-old Abdul Rahman submitted 118 false absentee ballot applications for the Democratic primary election in August 2022.

Of the 118 applications, 32 were approved.

In a statement, Queens County District Attorney Melinda Katz said:

"Every vote has to count. Election integrity is the foundation of a viable, working democracy. We will vigorously prosecute anyone who threatens in any way to undermine that integrity. To investigate and prosecute anyone for voter fraud takes time and resources I am willing to commit. I thank my Public Corruption Bureau and the Board of Elections and for their important work on this case. The integrity of elections will be upheld in this borough."

Board of Elections Deputy Executive Director Vincent Ignizio said:

"The Board of Elections in the City of New York is proud to once again have identified and referred an election integrity issue to law enforcement. Our government partners in the Queens District Attorney's Office did an amazing job at investigating this case and bringing it to indictment. Protecting our democracy and the elections process is the responsibility of all Americans – and the Board is grateful to District Attorney Melinda Katz and her staff for all of their efforts in this investigation."

Rahman was arraigned Tuesday on a 140-count indictment. He is due back in court on Jan. 30, 2024.

He faces up to seven years in prison if convicted.