8 cats pulled from Queens house fire
NEW YORK -- Several cats were pulled from a raging fire in Queens Village on Wednesday morning.
Fire officials say eight cats were removed from the home, but two died as a result of the fire and others ran off.
The other cats were turned over to a resident.
That person had minor injuries and refused medical attention.
Sixty firefighters responded to the fire. One was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.
