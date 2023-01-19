Watch CBS News
8 cats pulled from Queens house fire

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Firefighters rescue 8 cats from Queens Village fire
Firefighters rescue 8 cats from Queens Village fire 00:24

NEW YORK -- Several cats were pulled from a raging fire in Queens Village on Wednesday morning.

Fire officials say eight cats were removed from the home, but two died as a result of the fire and others ran off.

The other cats were turned over to a resident.

That person had minor injuries and refused medical attention.

Sixty firefighters responded to the fire. One was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

