3 vehicles apparently set on fire in Queens; fire marshals investigating
NEW YORK -- Three cars went up in flames in Queens overnight in what investigators say looks like arson.
Firefighters responded around 3 a.m. Saturday on 90th Avenue in Jamaica.
Fire marshals say incendiary materials started three separate fires, destroying three vehicles that were parked in a row on the street.
No one was hurt.
So far, no arrests have been made.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.