3 vehicles apparently set on fire in Queens; fire marshals investigating

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Three cars went up in flames in Queens overnight in what investigators say looks like arson.

Firefighters responded around 3 a.m. Saturday on 90th Avenue in Jamaica. 

Fire marshals say incendiary materials started three separate fires, destroying three vehicles that were parked in a row on the street.

No one was hurt.

So far, no arrests have been made.

First published on February 10, 2024 / 5:32 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

