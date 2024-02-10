3 vehicles apparently set on fire in Queens; fire marshals investigating

3 cars lit on fire in Jamaica, Queens

NEW YORK -- Three cars went up in flames in Queens overnight in what investigators say looks like arson.

Firefighters responded around 3 a.m. Saturday on 90th Avenue in Jamaica.

Fire marshals say incendiary materials started three separate fires, destroying three vehicles that were parked in a row on the street.

No one was hurt.

So far, no arrests have been made.