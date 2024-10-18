Video shows woman attacking Uber driver, stealing car in Queens

NEW YORK — Police are searching for a woman accused of attacking an Uber driver and stealing his car in Queens.

It happened just before 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 10 in the Bellerose neighborhood on 86th Avenue between 241st Street and the Cross Island Parkway.

Police say the Uber driver was picking up a passenger when a woman got into the vehicle and began punching him in the face and body. The woman allegedly also bit the victim on his back.

According to police, the woman pushed the Uber driver out of his vehicle and started driving away, but she then crashed into multiple parked cars and a tree. The woman then allegedly got out of the car and ran away.

The Uber driver, 52, was taken to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Police have released a photo of the suspect and video from inside the vehicle. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted anonymously on the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, and on X by tagging or direct messaging @NYPDTips.

Uber responds to attack on NYC driver

The New York State Federation of Taxi Drivers is asking Uber to temporarily provide a car to the driver so he can return to work.

"If they don't supply him with a vehicle to continue earning a living, this man is out of business," said Fernando Mateo, with the NYS Federation of Taxi Drivers.

Uber released a statement saying, "What this driver endured is nothing short of terrifying. We've been in touch with him and have reached out to offer support. We have been in contact with police and will continue to do whatever we can to assist their investigation."