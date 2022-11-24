Watch CBS News
Tractor trailer roof sheared off after slamming into overpass in Queens

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- A tractor trailer slammed into an overpass in Queens on Wednesday morning.

It happened on the Jackie Robinson Parkway near the Metropolitan Avenue exit in Kew Gardens.

The impact sheared off the top of the trailer, leaving debris on the truck and the roadway.

There's no word on the extent of the damage to the overpass.

No injuries were reported.

CBS New York Team
First published on November 23, 2022 / 8:31 PM

