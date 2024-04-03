Queens teenager with autism, missing since Monday night, found safe in Lower Manhattan

NEW YORK -- There is a happy update to what appeared to be a troubling story.

CBS New York was first to report Tuesday night that a non-verbal teenager with autism went missing on Monday. He has since been reunited with his family.

The 18-year-old was found safe on Wednesday, miles away from his home.

We kept in touch with the family throughout the day, and by the evening Chad May's sister called with excitement saying he had been found. They rushed from Queens to Lower Manhattan to comfort him in the emergency room at New York-Presbyterian.

May is expected to soon go home, ending a treacherous couple of days for this family.

The 18-year-old went missing while riding his bike in front of his Laurelton home Monday evening. He somehow made it to Lower Manhattan. And on Wednesday, his sister said the non-verbal teen wandered into an ice cream shop. Employees initially gave him a scoop, and then realized something was wrong when he wouldn't leave.

When police arrived at the shop they asked him to write his name, which his sister said he did perfectly. Once in the system, officers realized he was a missing teen from Queens. He was taken to the hospital for observation.

His family said he's very tired but his appetite is still healthy. They can tell he hadn't been eating. Thankfully, doctors didn't find any injuries.

"I didn't want to get excited because things happened. I showed my mom. We just wanted to make sure. Everyone was so happy, even the detective," sister Shenelle Williams said.

Because May is non-verbal, his family may never find out what he went through the last couple days. Right now, they are happy he has been located and can't wait to get him home.