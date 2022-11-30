Watch CBS News
Police seek 4 suspects accused of beating 15-year-old boy with a cane in Queens

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK - The NYPD is looking for four suspects in connection with a gang assault in Queens.

Police released photos of the suspects wanted in Monday's attack in Broadway in Long Island City.

Investigators say the suspects approached a 15-year-old boy and beat him with a cane and a stick. They then took off in a white Mazda SUV.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

