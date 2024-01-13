Queens streets resemble rivers after heavy rain storm causes floods

NEW YORK -- Streets in Queens resembled rivers Saturday as basement homes in Howard Beach and Hamilton Beach flooded.

"There's even water coming up through a toilet in my basement. There's water coming up in the shower. Everything is flooded," said Tisha Sinclair. "It's really bad. As you can see, my whole house is flooded, the basement is flooded. There's water pretty much up to my knees in the basement."

Sinclair said First Street in Hamilton Beach floods every time there's heavy rain and wind.

"It's constant damage because the water comes right up to the structure. So you don't even know if you're having structural damage also. Constantly you have to gut your apartment, constantly you lose stuff. My washroom is down there. You lose your washer, your dryer, you lose every content that's down there. My boiler room is down there, you lose your boiler. So it's thousands and thousands of dollars when it comes to repairs," she said.

There was so much water on roads and sidewalks that some people used kayaks to get around.

"They have two pumps, but it just wasn't enough, because it was being overwhelmed by the water," said Sinclair.

Families said they have flood insurance, but it doesn't cover everything.