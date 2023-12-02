Man struck by stray bullet inside Queens building, police sources say
NEW YORK -- The NYPD is investigating a shooting in Queens.
It happened around 9:30 p.m. Saturday on Jamaica Avenue near 124th Street in Richmond Hill.
Police sources tell CBS New York a bullet went through the wall of a building and struck a 52-year-old man in the stomach.
Sources say he was not the intended target.
The victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.
No arrests have been made.
