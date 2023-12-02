Man struck by stray bullet inside Queens building, police sources say

NYPD investigating shooting of man in Richmond Hill, Queens

NYPD investigating shooting of man in Richmond Hill, Queens

NYPD investigating shooting of man in Richmond Hill, Queens

NEW YORK -- The NYPD is investigating a shooting in Queens.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. Saturday on Jamaica Avenue near 124th Street in Richmond Hill.

Police sources tell CBS New York a bullet went through the wall of a building and struck a 52-year-old man in the stomach.

Sources say he was not the intended target.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

No arrests have been made.