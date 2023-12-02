Watch CBS News
Man struck by stray bullet inside Queens building, police sources say

NEW YORK -- The NYPD is investigating a shooting in Queens.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. Saturday on Jamaica Avenue near 124th Street in Richmond Hill.

Police sources tell CBS New York a bullet went through the wall of a building and struck a 52-year-old man in the stomach.

Sources say he was not the intended target.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

No arrests have been made.

First published on December 2, 2023 / 11:44 PM EST

