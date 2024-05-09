15-year-old girl charged with murder in Queens stabbing that left 17-year-old girl dead

15-year-old girl charged with murder in stabbing death of 17-year-old in Queens

NEW YORK -- A 15-year-old girl has been charged with murder in the stabbing death of a 17-year-old girl in Sunnyside, Queens.

The identity of the suspect has not been released. Police say the district attorney will determine if the teenager will be charged as an adult or a juvenile.

17-year-old girl stabbed to death outside Queens subway station

Surveillance video shows two girls in a physical altercation near the subway station at Queens Boulevard and 46th Street around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say 17-year-old Sara Rivera was later found on the sidewalk, suffering from a stab wound to the neck. She was taken to Elmhurst Hospital, where she died.

Officers recovered a knife at the scene. The 15-year-old suspect was taken into custody for questioning a short time later.

It's unclear what led up to the attack, but classmates tell CBS New York the girls knew each other.

Memorial held for victim in deadly Queens stabbing

Dozens of friends and classmates came together Thursday afternoon for a memorial in front of subway station where the attack happened.

"It just goes to show how quick a life can be taken," one person said. "When I found out that she actually passed away, I was just in shock, and then now, seeing where it happened, you're really heartbroken over it."

"She wa, like, mad cool, chill. Everyone said she had like a positive vibe," another person said.

Parent Krystal Valentin says her daughter was friends with Rivera and shares that many of the students are leaning on each other for support.

"My daughter, she's very broken up, very heartbroken. They were friends. They attended the same school," Valentin said. "From a parent's perspective, it's scary, it's sad. She was young."

Uptick in minors injured in stabbings, slashings, NYPD data shows

This is the second such attack in a week.

Last Thursday, a 17-year-old girl was stabbed to death outside a building on Boynton Avenue in the Soundview section of the Bronx. A 15-year-old girl was charged with her murder.

According to NYPD data, there has been an uptick in minors being stabbed or slashed, rising 48% last year.