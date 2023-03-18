Watch CBS News
Police: Smoke shop employee killed during armed robbery in Queens

By Kristie Keleshian

NEW YORK -- Police are investigating a deadly shooting at a smoke shop in Queens.

It happened around noon Saturday at the Plug Smoke Shop on Jamaica Avenue in Richmond Hill.

Police say a 20-year-old employee was shot in the chest during an armed robbery. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The suspects got away with an unknown amount of items from the store and were seen fleeing on 110th Street in a white Toyota Camry.

Smoke shops across the city have recently been targeted in robberies. There was another fatal shooting inside a smoke shop in Harlem in February.

The investigation into Saturday's deadly shooting is ongoing.

