12-year-old girl taken into custody after allegedly slashing another student at Queens school

NEW YORK -- Police say a 12-year-old girl was slashed by another student at a school in Queens on Wednesday.

It happened at Pathways College Prep School in Hollis.

Police say the seventh grader was slashed in the hand by another 12-year-old girl, who was taken into custody.

All students were sent home after the incident.

A school source tells CBS New York the NYPD conducted reverse-scanning at dismissal.

