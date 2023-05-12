Queens Public Library offers translation service in more than 240 languages

NEW YORK - At the Queens Public Library, "all are welcome" is more than just talk.

"When we say we speak your language, we really are speaking the language of the people of Queens," chief librarian Nick Buron said.

People in the world's borough can now swiftly hurdle a language barrier at the library with a live, on-demand translation service.

"We plug in a couple of numbers, and right away, we have a translator that is able to be that interpreter between the customer and ourselves," Buron said.

While the library's diverse staff is already multilingual, the program makes communication even smoother, offering over 240 languages from Swahili to Mongolian. Available at several Queens Public Library branches including Flushing, the busiest branch library in the United States, the phone service facilitates much more than finding a book.

For many new arrivals to the United States, the library is among the first stops, a hub with resources for navigating the complex systems of housing, healthcare and more.

"It could be classes. It could be applying for jobs. It could be finding where the nearest school is for their kids," Buron said.

Diversity is the pride of Queens, where almost half of the more than 2 million inhabitants were born outside the United States. About 28% of residents have limited English proficiency, Buron says.

"Right away, someone who might be at a disadvantage outside of our doors is not at a disadvantage when they come in," Buron said.

No matter where guests come from, the library staff can help them feel a little more at home.

