LGBT Network's David Kilmnick and performer Avant Garbage on celebrating Queens Pride this weekend

NEW YORK -- The Queens Pride Parade and Multicultural Festival, New York City's second-oldest and second-largest Pride march, is this weekend.

Thousands turn out to every year to recognize the impacts of gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender and queer people in our history.

David Kilmnick, president of the LGBT Network, and performer Avant Garbage joined CBS2 News on Thursday morning to discuss this weekend's festivities.

Watch their conversation with Chris Wragge here or in the player above.

This year, CBS New York is joining Queens Pride festivities as an official media sponsor. Look for our #BetterTogether float in the parade on Sunday, June 4!

CBS2 and CBS News New York will have special coverage of Queens Pride hosted by Jessica Moore on Wednesday, June 7.

June is Pride Month, the annual celebration honoring the contributions of the LGBTQ+ community.