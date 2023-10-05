Second prize-winning Powerball ticket sold in Queens
NEW YORK -- There may not have been a winner Wednesday night for the $1 billion Powerball jackpot, but someone who bought a ticket in Queens is a millionaire.
A $1 million second prize-winning ticket was sold at the United Fashion Gift Shop on Kissena Boulevard in Flushing.
As for the big jackpot, it now stands at $1.4 billion since no one matched all the winning numbers in Wednesday's drawing.
The next Powerball drawing is Saturday.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.