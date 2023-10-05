Second prize-winning Powerball ticket sold in Queens

NEW YORK -- There may not have been a winner Wednesday night for the $1 billion Powerball jackpot, but someone who bought a ticket in Queens is a millionaire.

A $1 million second prize-winning ticket was sold at the United Fashion Gift Shop on Kissena Boulevard in Flushing.

As for the big jackpot, it now stands at $1.4 billion since no one matched all the winning numbers in Wednesday's drawing.

The next Powerball drawing is Saturday.