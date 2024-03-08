Watch CBS News
Local News

NYPD officers shoot man accused of stabbing wife in Queens, police say

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

NEW YORK -- Police say NYPD officers shot a man after he allegedly stabbed his wife in Queens on Friday.

The incident started just before 7 p.m. 

According to police, officers responded to a domestic violence call at an apartment building near 102nd Street and 62nd Avenue in Rego Park.

Details have not yet been released, but police say a man allegedly stabbed his wife inside their second-floor apartment and NYPD officers then shot the man.

Several ambulances have been seen responding to the scene, but at this point, the extent of any injuries is unknown.

Stay with CBS2 News and CBS News New York for the latest details on this developing story.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on March 8, 2024 / 8:20 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.