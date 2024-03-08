NYPD officers shoot man accused of stabbing wife in Queens, police say

NEW YORK -- Police say NYPD officers shot a man after he allegedly stabbed his wife in Queens on Friday.

The incident started just before 7 p.m.

According to police, officers responded to a domestic violence call at an apartment building near 102nd Street and 62nd Avenue in Rego Park.

Details have not yet been released, but police say a man allegedly stabbed his wife inside their second-floor apartment and NYPD officers then shot the man.

Several ambulances have been seen responding to the scene, but at this point, the extent of any injuries is unknown.

