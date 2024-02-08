Police seek package thief dressed as delivery worker in Queens

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for a package thief in Queens dressed as a delivery worker.

A woman wearing an Amazon jacket was caught on camera walking into a Jackson Heights building and heading straight to the area where packages are delivered. She leaves a small package, then takes off with a larger one.

The victim tells us he was excited to get home to check out his new clothes, worth nearly $400.

"I was incredibly upset, to say the least, when this happened. You feel violated when something like that is stolen," Jeff Simmons said.

"If they're going to be a criminal, they wanna steal something, they know that this is a prime location. It happens up and down this area, and it's been happening more," Jackson Heights resident Kathy Farren said.

The NYPD is investigating, along with Amazon.