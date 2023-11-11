Watch CBS News
4 hurt in crash involving police car in Queens

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Two NYPD officers were taken to a local hospital after a car crash in Queens on Saturday.

According to police, officers in a marked NYPD car collided with another vehicle at the intersection of 76th Street and Northern Boulevard just before 2 p.m.

Police say two officers and two passengers from the other vehicle were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

No criminality is suspected at this time.

