4 hurt in crash involving police car in Queens
NEW YORK -- Two NYPD officers were taken to a local hospital after a car crash in Queens on Saturday.
According to police, officers in a marked NYPD car collided with another vehicle at the intersection of 76th Street and Northern Boulevard just before 2 p.m.
Police say two officers and two passengers from the other vehicle were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.
No criminality is suspected at this time.
