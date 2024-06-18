School bus crash in Queens injures at least 10 children with special needs

At least 10 kids hurt in crash involving school bus in Queens

NEW YORK -- Nearly a dozen children were injured in a school bus crash in Queens on Tuesday, along with several adults.

It happened just before 4 p.m. at Alley Road and 233rd Street in Oakland Gardens.

According to the FDNY, 10 children suffered minor injuries. Police say the children have special needs and are nonverbal.

The FDNY says three adults suffered serious injuries. They are all expected to survive.

The victims were taken to North Shore Hospital and Long Island Jewish Medical Center.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

