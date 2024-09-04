Watch CBS News
Queens Midtown Tunnel shut down in both directions due to water main break

By Jesse Zanger

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK - The Queens Midtown Tunnel was shut down in both directions Wednesday afternoon. 

It's due to a water main break on the Queens side of the south tube, according to the MTA. 

All lanes of the tunnel were shut down while authorities respond to the situation. 

Drivers are urged to use alternate routes. All buses that use the tunnel are being detoured. 

Heavy traffic was also reported on Manhattan's East Side due to the closure. 

The situation started at roughly 1:30 p.m. 

Check back soon for more information on this developing story. 

Jesse Zanger

Jesse Zanger is managing editor of CBS New York. Jesse has previously worked for the Fox News Channel and Spectrum News NY1. He covers regional news around the Tri-State Area, with a particular focus on breaking news and extreme weather.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

