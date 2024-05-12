Queens man recounts being stabbed in head outside his home. Here's the latest on the investigation..

NEW YORK -- A Queens man says he fears for his and his family's safety after he was assaulted last week right outside of his South Ozone Park home.

Harbhajan Ghotra told CBS New York exclusively he was walking out of his house on 134th Street near Sutter Avenue just before noon on Thursday when a group of men approached him.

Within seconds, he says one pulled out a knife and began stabbing his head, leaving the 42-year-old bloodied and disoriented.

"They hit me here, hit me here. One had a knife, he hit me here," Ghotra said in his native Punjabi on Sunday as he showed the five stitches on his head. "I panicked and I fell down here. I didn't even know."

As Ghotra sat gravely injured with children inside his home, a neighbor called 911 and the news of the attack began to circulate, as did the fear.

"It's a very uneasy feeling right now. My brother-in-law lives a block away from where this incident happened," local activist Japneet Singh said.

"We are all living in fear"

Singh, the founder of Khalsa Patrol, a Neighborhood Watch program, said the attack is now causing many to feel uneasy.

"When something like this happens at someone's doorstep it really begs us to ask ourselves, 'Hey are we safe to go across the street to grab groceries?'" Singh said.

As for Ghotra, recovering from his injuries is one thing but also bruised is his sense of security.

"I don't feel safe. Not me, not my family. We are all living in fear," he said.

Police said they are looking for one person who took off in a white Honda Accord. They are also looking for a motive for the attack. So far, no arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.