Queens residents warned of rise in mail theft across borough

NEW YORK -- Local leaders in Queens are warning residents to safeguard their mail amid a rise in thefts.

Congresswoman Grace Meng joined police and a postal inspector at a new conference in Maspeth on Wednesday.

The congresswoman says she has received hundreds of complaints from victims who say they've lost important documents, checks and credit cards because of the thefts.

Related story: Series of mail thefts has Astoria residents calling for action

"These thieves are getting smarter, and they are getting more creative, and now, they are heading straight for the hunter green boxes that people may see in their neighborhoods, which are called relay boxes," Meng said.

Police say residents should drop their mail at a post office and write checks with permanent ink that can't be erased.

CBS New York's Elle McLogan has been reporting on mail thefts in the borough and continues to pursue viewer tips. If you've been a victim of mail theft, you can share your story by emailing queenstip@cbs.com.