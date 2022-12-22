NYPD: 2 men in critical condition after hit-and-runs in Woodside and Long Island City, Queens

NEW YORK -- Hit-and-runs in Long Island City and Woodside sent two people to the hospital clinging to life. So far, there have been no arrests in either case.

In Woodside, video shows a 29-year-old man running down 61st Street toward the intersection with Roosevelt Avenue just before a black truck strikes him and the driver does not stop.

"It's terrible, it's terrible. The traffic over here is just horrendous, especially at night when it's a little darker. They just speed along here at night," said Queens resident Madelyn O'Boyle.

It happened at around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. Video shows people ran to help the victim, who suffered severe body trauma and was taken to Elmhurst Hospital in critical condition.

"Hit-and-runs cannot be tolerated," said another resident. "What I would do is I would set up more cameras. Then you can get the driver's license."

Three miles away, at almost the exact same time, another pedestrian was hit. A 62-year-old man was struck by a white truck at Borden Avenue and 21st Street in Long Island City, according to police.

"The gentleman was trying to cross across the street and he got hit by the U-Haul truck, and the U-Haul truck kept going. And they had to, I guess, let the U-Haul truck get away so that they can tend to the veteran," said witness Leroy Spigner.

Spigner said he and the victim, who was taken to Bellevue Hospital in critical condition, live at the same veterans shelter.

Police are looking for the drivers and vehicles involved in both hit-and-runs. The vehicles, a black truck and a white U-Haul, may have front-end damage.

Anyone with information about either incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.