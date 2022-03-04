Watch CBS News

4 Queens men arrested in ghost gun bust

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

Queens DA charges 4 with trafficking ghost guns 00:27

NEW YORK -- A major gun bust was announced in Queens on Thursday.

Four arrests were made stemming from a long-term investigation targeting untraceable, illegal ghost guns.

The Queens County District Attorney says Andrew Chang, Kai Zhao, Michael Frankenfeld and Seongwoo Chung face multiple charges, including possession and sale of firearms.

Investigators allegedly found caches of illegal weapons at their homes in Bayside Terrace and Auburndale.

The four men are accused of having 33 guns, 78 high capacity magazines and thousands of rounds of ammunition. The Queens District Attorney says 27 of the guns were ghost guns.

Authorities also found more than $50,000 cash, accessories like silencers and bulletproof vests, and components, parts and equipment for manufacturing ghost guns.

CBSNewYork Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBSNewYork team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on March 3, 2022 / 8:53 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.