4 Queens men arrested in ghost gun bust

NEW YORK -- A major gun bust was announced in Queens on Thursday.

Four arrests were made stemming from a long-term investigation targeting untraceable, illegal ghost guns.

The Queens County District Attorney says Andrew Chang, Kai Zhao, Michael Frankenfeld and Seongwoo Chung face multiple charges, including possession and sale of firearms.

Investigators allegedly found caches of illegal weapons at their homes in Bayside Terrace and Auburndale.

The four men are accused of having 33 guns, 78 high capacity magazines and thousands of rounds of ammunition. The Queens District Attorney says 27 of the guns were ghost guns.

Authorities also found more than $50,000 cash, accessories like silencers and bulletproof vests, and components, parts and equipment for manufacturing ghost guns.