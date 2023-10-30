Queens Family Justice Center holds self-care event for domestic violence survivors

NEW YORK -- It's been about a decade since Elizabeth DeJesus made a choice that would change her life forever.

"I first realized that i was in a destructive marriage, and I needed help navigating the ins and outs of abuse and domestic violence," she said.

She found resources at the Queens Family Justice Center, where the door is open to anyone who needs confidential help facing domestic violence, sex trafficking, or elder abuse.

Offering free legal advice, safety planning, care for kids, and a shoulder to lean on, the center welcomes walk-in visitors of all backgrounds, regardless of immigration status.

"Over 74% of our clients are foreign-born," executive director Susan Jacob said. "It really helps when survivors come into the Family Justice Center, and they see someone that looks like them, that speaks their language."

On Friday, the center recognized Domestic Violence Awareness Month with a self-care event, offering a place for survivors to gather, enjoy spa and beauty treatments, and take a deep breath.

"In a lot of cultures, skin care, hair care is an area where women can gather together and share their pain, their joy, to really support each other," Versine Skincare founder Jennie Gao said.

For many, asking for help isn't easy. Safety and perceived stigma are influential factors.

Those who have benefitted from support share a message of hope to others.

"I would tell them to take courage and act right away," one survivor said.

"I'd say you're never too far gone in the process of abuse or domestic violence to come back and find your own voice again and find your own empowerment and sisterhood," DeJesus said.

The Queens Family Justice Center is located at 126-02 82nd Avenue in Kew Gardens. It's open to walk-ins from 9am to 5pm weekdays and can be reached by phone at 718-575-4545.

