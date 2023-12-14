Family members among 11 arrested in Queens drug trafficking ring bust

NEW YORK -- Authorities busted a drug trafficking ring in Queens after a 15-month investigation, leading to nearly a dozen arrests.

Investigators say the drug trafficking operation spanned from Jamaica, Queens, to Westchester County and involved several members of the same family.

Authorities say they seized heroin-laced with fentanyl, among other drugs, as well as weapons and more than $140,000 in cash.

According to the Queens district attorney's office, 50-year-old James Andrews employed members of his family -- including his brothers, his wife and his girlfriend -- and an associate, and supplied the crew with heroin and cocaine.

One associate allegedly had packages of cocaine delivered to him at multiple locations, including a Queens day care.

Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz says it was important to get this out of the community.

"You have to have places that you can go without worrying that the person next to you is dealing fentanyl or heroin. As the district attorney, I think it's part of our responsibility ... to use any resource we have to get to the heads of it," Katz said.

Eleven defendants were charged on drugs and weapons charges and could face up to 20 years in prison.