NYPD: DoorDash driver arrested for allegedly stealing packages while on delivery runs

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- A Queens woman has been arrested for allegedly stealing packages while working as a DoorDash driver.

Police say in September, while on delivery runs, Juliana Saggaram would allegedly scan the area for unattended packages.

Using the food order as a cover, she would then allegedly enter the property, remove the package and make a swift getaway.

Police say Saggaram was also responsible for an additional theft on the same day.

She is now facing petit larceny charges.

