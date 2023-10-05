NYPD: DoorDash driver arrested for allegedly stealing packages while on delivery runs

NEW YORK -- A Queens woman has been arrested for allegedly stealing packages while working as a DoorDash driver.

Police say in September, while on delivery runs, Juliana Saggaram would allegedly scan the area for unattended packages.

Using the food order as a cover, she would then allegedly enter the property, remove the package and make a swift getaway.

Police say Saggaram was also responsible for an additional theft on the same day.

She is now facing petit larceny charges.