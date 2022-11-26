Driver arrested on DWI charges after fatal scooter accident in Queens

NEW YORK -- A driver was arrested after a man on a scooter was killed in Queens early Saturday morning.

Police say a man on a scooter crashed into a BMW sedan at the intersection of 82nd Street and 37th Avenue in Jackson Heights around 1:15 a.m.

The man was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The 24-year-old driver stayed on the scene and was not injured.

Police say the driver was arrested and faces multiple charges, including vehicular manslaughter, driving while intoxicated, driving without insurance, driving an unregistered vehicle and operating a vehicle without a license.