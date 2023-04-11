Queens city council member says LIRR bridge in Woodside "is on life support" and needs repairs

LIRR bridge described as "accident waiting to happen"

LIRR bridge described as "accident waiting to happen"

LIRR bridge described as "accident waiting to happen"

NEW YORK -- A Long Island Rail Road bridge over a busy street in Queens is in urgent need of repairs, according to a member of the New York City Council.

Council Member Bob Holden of District 30 called it a neglected 120-year-old bridge.

"We're playing Russian roulette right here underneath the bridge," said Holden. "This bridge is falling apart before our eyes and the MTA is asleep at the wheel."

Trains rumble across it as cars and pedestrians clog the space underneath on 69th street near Queens Boulevard. Some debris has been caught in netting that was installed to keep birds out, but other pieces appear to make it through.

"Someone's definitely gonna get hurt," said Woodside resident Eisuke Kusumi.

"It needs to get fixed," a woman said.

In a statement to CBS2, MTA spokesperson David Steckel said, "The MTA prioritizes the safety of our customers, employees and neighbors. The agency performs regular inspections of all the bridges in the system to ensure their safety."

Holden said shaking from trains overhead and an unrelated construction project below are making matters worse.

"And you add the construction of a large complex over here, this bridge is on life support," Holden said.

Inspectors would need to rule out cases where people have mistaken construction debris for bridge material.

Holden said specific plans for fixes are not in the pipeline.