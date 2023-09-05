Watch CBS News
Local News

Man killed, 3 injured, including 2 children, in Queens crash

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

1 dead, 4 injured after crash in Glen Oaks, Queens
1 dead, 4 injured after crash in Glen Oaks, Queens 01:08

NEW YORK -- A man was killed and three people, including two young children, were injured in a car crash in Queens on Tuesday.

It happened around 4 p.m. at 260th Street at 73rd Avenue in the Glen Oaks section.

At least two vehicles could be seen crashed near a tree on a sidewalk on 73rd Avenue.

According to police, a 67-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say a 65-year-old woman, a 5-year-old child and a 1-year-old child all suffered severe leg trauma. All three were taken to local hospitals in stable condition.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on September 5, 2023 / 7:04 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.