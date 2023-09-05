Man killed, 3 injured, including 2 children, in Queens crash

NEW YORK -- A man was killed and three people, including two young children, were injured in a car crash in Queens on Tuesday.

It happened around 4 p.m. at 260th Street at 73rd Avenue in the Glen Oaks section.

At least two vehicles could be seen crashed near a tree on a sidewalk on 73rd Avenue.

According to police, a 67-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say a 65-year-old woman, a 5-year-old child and a 1-year-old child all suffered severe leg trauma. All three were taken to local hospitals in stable condition.