Watch CBS News
Local News

Suspects sought in 2 robberies at Rite Aid stores in Queens, Brooklyn

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Police searching for suspects robbing victims at NYC Rite Aid locations
Police searching for suspects robbing victims at NYC Rite Aid locations 00:24

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for a group of criminals targeting people at Rite Aids across New York City.

The first robbery happened on Feb. 17 at a store on 101st Avenue in Jamaica, Queens. Police say three men flashed a gun at a 31-year-old man, then stole $3,000 cash.

On March 11, the same suspects are accused of robbing a 49-year-old woman at gunpoint inside a Rite Aid on Halsey Street in Ocean Hill, Brooklyn. Police say they got away with $5,700 cash.

Neither victim was hurt.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on March 17, 2023 / 8:32 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.