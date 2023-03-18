Suspects sought in 2 robberies at Rite Aid stores in Queens, Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for a group of criminals targeting people at Rite Aids across New York City.

The first robbery happened on Feb. 17 at a store on 101st Avenue in Jamaica, Queens. Police say three men flashed a gun at a 31-year-old man, then stole $3,000 cash.

On March 11, the same suspects are accused of robbing a 49-year-old woman at gunpoint inside a Rite Aid on Halsey Street in Ocean Hill, Brooklyn. Police say they got away with $5,700 cash.

Neither victim was hurt.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.