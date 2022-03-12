Queens borough president vows to clean up quality-of-life issues in Jamaica

NEW YORK -- Queens Borough President Donovan Richards is vowing to clean up some of the quality-of-life issues impacting businesses in the Jamaica neighborhood.

Richards led a walking tour of Jamaica Avenue on Friday. He was joined by representatives from the city's Small Business Services, Department of Sanitation and Economic Development Corporation.

Together, they met with business owners who say the area needs more attention.

"We want to see this business flourish, and to do that, it does take teamwork ... Ensuring that there's a real commitment by the city to Jamaica Avenue is going to be our highest priority coming out of this tour," Richards said.

Some residents say cleaning up panhandling and improving safety will help encourage business in the area.