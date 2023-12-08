Body found at home in Queens; police investigating
NEW YORK -- Police are investigating after a body was found at a home in Queens.
EMS were called to a home on 122nd Place at 149th Avenue in South Ozone Park around 4 p.m. Friday.
One person was pronounced dead at the scene.
The circumstances surrounding the individual's death are unknown at this time, but CBS New York's Dan Rice reports it has sparked a large police presence.
Officers could be seen searching the surrounding area with flashlights.
