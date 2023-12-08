Watch CBS News
Body found at home in Queens; police investigating

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

FDNY: Body found at home in South Ozone Park, Queens
NEW YORK -- Police are investigating after a body was found at a home in Queens.

EMS were called to a home on 122nd Place at 149th Avenue in South Ozone Park around 4 p.m. Friday.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The circumstances surrounding the individual's death are unknown at this time, but CBS New York's Dan Rice reports it has sparked a large police presence.

Officers could be seen searching the surrounding area with flashlights.

