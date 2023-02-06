Watch CBS News
Five hurt when rebar cage tips over at Queens construction site

NEW YORK -- Five people were hurt Monday when a rebar cage tipped over onto five contractors at a construction site in Queens

It happened at a construction site near 37th Avenue and 48th Street in Sunnyside. 

One worker suffered serious injuries. The injuries to the other four are considered minor. 

The FDNY and EMS were on the scene.   

