Five hurt when rebar cage tips over at Queens construction site
NEW YORK -- Five people were hurt Monday when a rebar cage tipped over onto five contractors at a construction site in Queens.
It happened at a construction site near 37th Avenue and 48th Street in Sunnyside.
One worker suffered serious injuries. The injuries to the other four are considered minor.
The FDNY and EMS were on the scene.
