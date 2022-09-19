Gathering at Manhattan pub to watch Queen Elizabeth II's funeral

NEW YORK -- In New York City, people have gathered at a British pub to watch the funeral for Queen Elizabeth II.

Anglophiles, expats and devotees of the British Royal Family came together for an early-morning breakfast reception Monday at The Churchill Tavern on East 28th Street in Manhattan.

People offered reflections on the queen's life and what she meant to them.

"I'm here this morning because I wanted to feel connected, I think, to everybody back home. It's the end of an era," said Joanna Dingle, a British citizen.

A philanthropist who attended royal ceremonies and funerals organized the event.