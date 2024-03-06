Brooklyn family who started posting music videos during COVID lockdown still continuing streak 4 years later

NEW YORK -- During the COVID pandemic lockdown, a Brooklyn family set out to post their music on social media every day to entertain people, and four years later, they're still at it, continuing their impressive streak.

From their guitar strings to your Instagram feed, their melodies are meaningful messages for all their followers -- more than 863,000 and counting -- "don't give up your goals."

"The discipline, that's the main thing, is like, every day we're playing, so we're always going to progress," Elysa Hochman said.

Elysa and Jason Hochman and their two sons, Joseph and Noah, started up their Instagram page "Quarantined Quartet" on March 21, 2020. Their music fuses Spanish, classical and acoustic styles.

They started, at first, to entertain people, but more importantly, Jason Hochman says, "It helps our family just bond together and stay strong. It gives us something to do together as a family."

For the last four years, they've been posting a new video every day -- more than 1,400 -- teaching their kids to stay inspired.

"I see a lot of kids that just are not motivated and you really have to try to push them, and so I'm so happy to see that motivation come from them," Elysa Hochman said.

When COVID forced a citywide shutdown, the Hochman family says their page helped keep their music school, the New York Guitar Academy, afloat. But like so many other things, they took it from in-person to online.

"Fast forward four years later, we're 100 percent online, teaching people from all around the country," Jason Hochman said.

What's even more incredible is that this family writes most of the music they play. Over the years, they've written close to 20 original songs. Their melodies have reached a four-year milestone that they won't soon stop.

"Until something comes up that will force us to not be able do this every day, we're gonna keep going," Elysa Hochman said.

Thanks to their large following, the family now has a residency at Tavern on the Green, and this April, they plan on recording their first album with their own original songs.