Caught on camera: Man steals puppy from Middletown pet shop
MIDDLETOWN, N.J. -- The search is on for a puppy thief in Monmouth County.
Investigators say the man seen in surveillance video swiped a cockapoo puppy from the Pet Shoppe on Route 35 in Middletown on Thursday afternoon.
According to police, the man came into the store and asked if they had any cockapoo or goldendoodle puppies for sale. He then began to play with a 10-week-old cockapoo puppy and moments later, police say he picked the puppy up and ran out.
After stealing the puppy, police say he got into a small black SUV with the partial New Jersey license plate of X58.
The suspect was last seen wearing ripped black jeans, orange Crocs and a black sweatshirt with the words "Key Street" on the sleeves.
Anyone with any information should contact Middletown Police.
for more features.