Caught on camera: Man steals puppy from Middletown pet shop

MIDDLETOWN, N.J. -- The search is on for a puppy thief in Monmouth County.

Investigators say the man seen in surveillance video swiped a cockapoo puppy from the Pet Shoppe on Route 35 in Middletown on Thursday afternoon.

According to police, the man came into the store and asked if they had any cockapoo or goldendoodle puppies for sale. He then began to play with a 10-week-old cockapoo puppy and moments later, police say he picked the puppy up and ran out.

Puppy Stolen from the Pet Shoppe...Female Cockapoo... Please help us find this puppy...$2000 for the safe return of the Puppy. The Pet Shoppe Reward $1000 New Jersey Coalition of Responsible Pet Stores Reward $1000 https://www.njresponsiblepetstores.com/new-jersey-coalition-pet-stores/ 1284 Highway 35 Middletown, NJ 07748 732-706-5000 Microchip # 990000004409325 He drove away black Nissan Rogue. We believe X58 were first letters on the license plate. Posted by The Pet Shoppe on Thursday, May 19, 2022

After stealing the puppy, police say he got into a small black SUV with the partial New Jersey license plate of X58.

The suspect was last seen wearing ripped black jeans, orange Crocs and a black sweatshirt with the words "Key Street" on the sleeves.

Anyone with any information should contact Middletown Police.