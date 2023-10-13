Pulaski Skyway closing this weekend for restoration work

JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- The Pulaski Skyway will be completely closed this weekend for restoration work.

According to the New Jersey Department of Transportation, the closure will begin at 9 p.m. Friday and last until 10 p.m. Saturday. If work is completed early, the Skyway will reopen sooner.

Drivers are urged to use the Turnpike-Hudson County Extension. All other motorists will be directed to Route 1&9 Truck in both directions.

The northbound closure will begin just past Newark Liberty International Airport. The Route 1&9 Express Lanes will be directed onto the Local Lanes.

The southbound closure on the Route 139 lower roadway will begin over the Tonnele Circle. All traffic coming from Route 139 will be directed to the off-ramp to I-280/Route 7 and Route 1&9 Truck southbound.

