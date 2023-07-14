Nonprofit Public Theater laying off about 19% of employees

NEW YORK -- The nonprofit Public Theater is laying off about 19% of its employees, the organization confirmed Friday.

It's another sign the entertainment industry is still struggling to bounce back from the COVID pandemic.

The Public's artistic director Oskar Eustis and executive director Patrick Willingham released a joint statement saying in part:

"The Public's driving force is its mission. The decisions we make now will enable us to navigate the short- and long-term financial landscape, allow us to innovate and produce impactful and new works, and solidify our continued success and our cultural role in New York City and the field. But this moment goes beyond The Public. Non-profit theaters need their community's support more than ever, and we urge people wherever they are to support their local theaters in whatever way possible."

About 50 people will lose their jobs.

The Public Theater, located in the East Village, was established more than 60 years ago as one of the country's first nonprofit theaters.

It has produced groundbreaking, Tony Award-winning productions like "Hair," "A Chorus Line" and "Hamilton," as well as "Shakespeare in the Park."